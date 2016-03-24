版本:
BRIEF-Vermillion Q4 loss per share $0.10

March 24 Vermillion Inc :

* Total revenue in Q4 was $361,000 compared to $1.6 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.10

* Vermillion reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

