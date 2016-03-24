版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:55 BJT

BRIEF-8Point3 Energy Partners raises 3.5 pct increase in qtrly distribution

March 24 8point3 Energy Partners Lp :

* 8Point3 energy partners declares 3.5 percent increase in quarterly distribution

* Cash distribution for its class a shares of $0.2246 per share for Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

