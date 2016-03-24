版本:
BRIEF-Hampshire Group Q3 loss per share $0.16 from cont ops

March 24 Hampshire Group Ltd

* Hampshire reports third quarter 2015 results

* Q3 sales $18.6 million versus $20.8 million

* Q3 loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.08 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

