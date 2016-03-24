BRIEF-NQ Mobile Inc provides an update on the FL mobile divestment

March 24 NQ Mobile Inc
* Jiutian has entered into a termination and share purchase
agreement with Jiutian and a subsidiary of company
* Pursuant to agreement, shi will acquire 22% equity
interest in FL mobile by terminating relevant contractual
arrangements
* Shi will pay company a total consideration of RMB880
million
* Expects to receive 50% of total consideration, or RMB440
million , within 60 business days from date of agreement
* Board of directors and audit committee have approved
agreement and Jiutian transaction
* NQ mobile inc. provides an update on the FL mobile
divestment
