BRIEF-Aemetis reports Q4 loss per share $0.33

March 24 Aemetis Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 results

* Q4 loss per share $0.33

* Q4 revenue fell 15 percent to $35.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

