BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Selina

March 24 Diana Shipping Inc

* Announces delivery of the Panamax dry bulk vessel m/v Selina

* Entered into time charter contract with Swissmarine Services SA, Geneva, for one of Capesize dry bulk vessels, m/v Norfolk

* Says the charter is expected to commence on March 28, 2016

* Gross charter rate is $4,350 per day, minus a 5 pct commission paid to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

