BRIEF-Madalena Energy announces executive and board changes

March 24 Madalena Energy Inc

* Announces executive and board changes

* Departure of Kevin Shaw as president and chief executive officer of company

* Says Steven Sharpe, chairman of board, has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer

* Says Eric Mark appointed to the board

* Says Sharpe will direct ultimate search for a permanent CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

