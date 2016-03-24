BRIEF-GameStop reports Q4 earnings per share $2.36

March 24 Gamestop Corp
* Sees q1 comparable store sales down 9.0% to 7.0%
* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales down 3.0% to 0.0%
* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0
million
* Sees 2016 total sales 0.0% to +3.0%
* Gamestop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2015 and
provides 2016 outlook
* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63
* Q4 earnings per share $2.36
* Q4 sales $3.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.57 billion
* Q4 consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.1%
* Says q1 total sales down 7.0% to down 4.0%
* In 2016, estimates foreign currency exchange rates will
have negative impact of about $100 to $200 million on sales
* Sees q1 eps to range from $0.58 to $0.63
* For full year, eps expected to range from $3.90 to $4.05
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.09
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.40
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
