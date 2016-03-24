BRIEF-Aura Minerals reports Q4 loss of 4 cents per share

March 24 Aura Minerals Inc
* Says loss of $0.04 per share for three months ended
december 31, 2015
* As of date of this press release, aranzazu project is on
care-and-maintenance
* Aura minerals announces fourth quarter and year end 2015
financial and operating results
* Gold production for q4 was 35,195 ounces versus 43,429 oz
* There was no copper production at aranzazu mine for q4 due
to aranzazu's operations having been temporarily suspended in
january 2016
* Sees 2016 gold production in the range of 130,000 -
140,000 oz
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)