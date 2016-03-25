BRIEF-Royal Financial says progressed on Park Bancorp acquisition and $26.8 mln sale of distressed and other assets

Dominican Republic launches US$1.2bn 10-year bond: sources

By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)