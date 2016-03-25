版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日 星期六 06:51 BJT

BRIEF-Royal Financial says progressed on Park Bancorp acquisition and $26.8 mln sale of distressed and other assets

March 25 Royal Financial Inc

* Execution of a definitive agreement with a new york based asset management firm to sell $25.8 million of distressed assets

* Royal financial announces progress on park bancorp acquisition and $26.8 million sale of distressed and other assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐