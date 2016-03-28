版本:
BRIEF-NTT data to buy Dell Services

March 28 NTT Data Corp :

* NTT data to acquire dell services, accelerating the company's position as a leading global it services partner

* John Mccain, CEO of NTT Data inc., led this transaction and will have overall responsibility for leading combined business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

