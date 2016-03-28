BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases Q1 production guidance to about 81-82 MMCFE/day

March 28 Petroquest Energy Inc :

* Petroquest energy increases its first quarter 2016 production guidance

* Increasing its q1 2016 production guidance to approximately 81-82 MMCFE per day

* Midpoint of revised guidance represents approximate 12% increase from company's production rate during Q4 of 2015