BRIEF-Petroquest Energy increases Q1 production guidance to about 81-82 MMCFE/day

March 28 Petroquest Energy Inc :

* Petroquest energy increases its first quarter 2016 production guidance

* Increasing its q1 2016 production guidance to approximately 81-82 MMCFE per day

* Midpoint of revised guidance represents approximate 12% increase from company's production rate during Q4 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

