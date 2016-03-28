BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures enters into $40 mln secured credit facility

March 28 CPI Aerostructures Inc :

* CPI Aerostructures enters into $40 million secured credit facility

* Restated credit agreement replaces its previous $35.0 million credit facility

* Facility consists of a $10.0 million term loan and up to $30.0 million of revolving credit

* Facility has a three-year term and matures in march 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)