BRIEF-CPI Aerostructures reports Q4 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 CPI Aerostructures Inc
* CPI Aerostructures announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.08
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue $31.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $27.9 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $97.5 million to $103.5 million
* Total backlog as of December 31, 2015 was $387.3 million compared with $403.7 million as of December 31, 2014
* Sees 2016 pre-tax income to be in range of $9.8 million to $10.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing