BRIEF-Ever-Glory reports Q4 earnings per share $0.32

March 28 Ever-Glory International Group Inc

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 sales rose 0.5 percent to $129.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.32

