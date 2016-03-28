版本:
BRIEF-Avon adds Cathy Ross to board of directors

March 28 Avon Products Inc

* Cathy Ross named to Avon Products Inc board of directors

* Ross will serve on audit committee and will stand for election at company's 2016 annual meeting of shareholders

* Ross is one of two independent directors who are being jointly selected by Avon and Cerberus under terms of transaction

* Until her retirement in 2014, Ross served as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Fedex express

* Addition of Ross increases size of Avon board from nine to ten members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

