版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 19:14 BJT

BRIEF-Avon Products and Barington Capital Group reach agreement

March 28 Avon Products Inc

* Avon Products Inc and Barington Capital Group L.P. reach agreement

* Barington has agreed to withdraw its nominations for election to Avon's board of directors at company's 2016 annual meeting

* Barington has been granted right to approve appointment of an independent director to avon board

* Barington has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of nominees proposed by avon board

* Independent director to Avon board that will be selected jointly by company and cerberus capital management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐