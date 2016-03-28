版本:
BRIEF-Monogram Residential Trust names Tammy Jones new independent director

March 28 Monogram Residential Trust Inc:

* Appoints Tammy K. Jones as new independent director

* Monogram board has been expanded from nine to 10 directors, seven of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

