BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings to acquire Xiamen NetinNet

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited signs definitive agreement to acquire Xiamen NetinNet
* Total consideration of $32.6 million
* CDEL expects transaction to be dilutive to its fiscal 2016 financial results
* Expects transaction to be slightly accretive to company's fiscal 2017 financial results
* Definitive agreement to acquire an 80% equity interest in Xiamen NetinNet Software Co., Ltd
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016