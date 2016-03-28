版本:
2016年 3月 28日

BRIEF-China Distance Education Holdings to acquire Xiamen NetinNet

March 28 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :

* China Distance Education Holdings Limited signs definitive agreement to acquire Xiamen NetinNet

* Total consideration of $32.6 million

* CDEL expects transaction to be dilutive to its fiscal 2016 financial results

* Expects transaction to be slightly accretive to company's fiscal 2017 financial results

* Definitive agreement to acquire an 80% equity interest in Xiamen NetinNet Software Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

