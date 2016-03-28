版本:
BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells Co reports Q4 earnings per ADS of $0.32

March 28 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd :

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue $700.8 million versus $427.2 million

* Sees Q1 module shipments of 850 to 900 MW

* Sees FY 2016 module shipments of 4.5 to 4.7 GW

* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million

* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted American Depositary Share $0.32

* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,238 megawatts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

