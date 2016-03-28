BRIEF-Hanwha Q Cells Co reports Q4 earnings per ADS of $0.32

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd :
* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Q4 revenue $700.8 million versus $427.2 million
* Sees Q1 module shipments of 850 to 900 MW
* Sees FY 2016 module shipments of 4.5 to 4.7 GW
* Sees FY 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $180 million
* Qtrly earnings per fully diluted American Depositary Share $0.32
* Qtrly total module shipments were 1,238 megawatts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: