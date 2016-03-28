BRIEF-Niko Resources announces board changes

March 28 Niko Resources Ltd

* Announces board changes

* Kevin Clarke has indicated he intends to resign from his role as chairman of board and interim chief executive officer

* Says Robert Ellsworth Jr. appointed to the board

* Accepted resignations of Vivek Raj and Steven Gendal as directors from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)