BRIEF-Cameron expresses no opinion on debt tender offer by Schlumberger Holdings

March 28 Cameron International Corp

* Cameron expresses no opinion on debt tender offer by Schlumberger Holdings Corporation

* Elected to express no opinion and remain neutral toward offer by Schlumberger Holdings to buy up to $1.2 billion senior notes of co

* Believes that each noteholder should make its decision as to whether to tender on an individual rather than a collective basis