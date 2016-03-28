版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-Cameron expresses no opinion on debt tender offer by Schlumberger Holdings

March 28 Cameron International Corp

* Cameron expresses no opinion on debt tender offer by Schlumberger Holdings Corporation

* Elected to express no opinion and remain neutral toward offer by Schlumberger Holdings to buy up to $1.2 billion senior notes of co

* Believes that each noteholder should make its decision as to whether to tender on an individual rather than a collective basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐