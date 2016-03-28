版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一

BRIEF-Nova Lifestyle Q4 earnings per share $0.03

March 28 Nova Lifestyle Inc :

* Q4 earnings per share $0.03

* Nova Lifestyle reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 sales $28.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

