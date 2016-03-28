BRIEF-Banro reports Q4 basic earnings per share $0.08

March 28 Banro Corp

* Announces year end 2015 financial results

* 2015 annual gold production of 183,369 ounces

* Q4 basic earnings per share $0.08

* For 2016 company expects annual gold production from both Twangiza and Namoya to total 210,000 to 230,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)