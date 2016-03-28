BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings unit to commence private offering of $1 bln senior notes due 2024

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Hd Supply Holdings Inc
* HD Supply Inc announces launch of senior notes offering
* HD Supply Inc intends to commence private offering of $1 billion senior notes due 2024
* Unit intends to use proceeds, available cash, to refinance outstanding $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 11.50% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase