版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 23:29 BJT

BRIEF-HD Supply Holdings unit to commence private offering of $1 bln senior notes due 2024

March 28 Hd Supply Holdings Inc

* HD Supply Inc announces launch of senior notes offering

* HD Supply Inc intends to commence private offering of $1 billion senior notes due 2024

* Unit intends to use proceeds, available cash, to refinance outstanding $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 11.50% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

