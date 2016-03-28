版本:
BRIEF-Aurico Metals accepts CFO Chausse's resignation

March 28 AuRico Metals Inc. :

* AuRico Metals provides management update

* Accepted resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse

* Replacement for Chausse will be announced in due course

* Robert Chausse leaves to pursue position of CFO at another company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

