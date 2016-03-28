版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Inspiremd Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.31

March 28 Inspiremd Inc :

* Q4 non-gaap loss per share $0.31

* Q4 revenue $500,000 versus $900,000

* Inspiremd reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended december 31, 2015

* Q4 loss per share $0.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐