BRIEF-First Potomac Realty Trust sells northern Virginia portfolio

March 28 First Potomac Realty Trust

* First Potomac Realty Trust sells northern Virginia non-core portfolio

* Sale for net proceeds of $90.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

