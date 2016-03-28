版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Wellgreen Platinum closes first tranche of financing with Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund

March 28 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd :

* Wellgreen Platinum announces closing of first tranche of financing with Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund Lp and appointment of two new directors

* Intends to sell up to an additional 55 million units in a second tranche of private placement

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used for development of company's Wellgreen pgm-nickel project in Yukon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐