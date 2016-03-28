BRIEF-Wellgreen Platinum closes first tranche of financing with Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund

March 28 Wellgreen Platinum Ltd :

* Wellgreen Platinum announces closing of first tranche of financing with Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund Lp and appointment of two new directors

* Intends to sell up to an additional 55 million units in a second tranche of private placement

* Net proceeds of private placement will be used for development of company's Wellgreen pgm-nickel project in Yukon