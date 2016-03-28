版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Fusion Telecommunications to acquire TFB

March 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc

* Fusion announces agreement to acquire TFB, a leading edge provider of contact center solutions

* Anticipate acquisition will contribute positively to fusion's adjusted EBITDA

* TFB's CEO, VP of sales, software development team will join fusion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐