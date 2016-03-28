版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一

BRIEF-Ceridian announces death of president, Dave Mackay

March 28 Ceridian Llc :

* Ceridian announces death of president, Dave Mackay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

