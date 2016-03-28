版本:
BRIEF-WSI industries Q2 earnings per share $0.00

March 28 WSI Industries Inc :

* WSI industries reports fiscal 2016 second quarter results

* Q2 sales $8.488 million

* Q2 earnings per share $0.00 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

