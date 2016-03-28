BRIEF-Tecogen says sales backlog of equipment and installations $11.6 mln at year end 2015 vs $9.9 mln q4 2014 end

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 Tecogen Inc:
* Tecogen announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Sales backlog of equipment and installations was $11.6 million at year end 2015 compared to $9.9 million at end of q4 of 2014
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing