公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一

BRIEF-Tecogen says sales backlog of equipment and installations $11.6 mln at year end 2015 vs $9.9 mln q4 2014 end

March 28 Tecogen Inc:

* Tecogen announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Sales backlog of equipment and installations was $11.6 million at year end 2015 compared to $9.9 million at end of q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

