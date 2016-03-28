BRIEF-Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Chairman

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Yandex Nv
* Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Director and Chairman
* Company's Chairman Alfred Fenaughty passed away on Saturday at age of 90
* Says John Boynton appointed interim chairman of the board
* Boynton, age 50, is currently chairman of nominating and compensation committees and serves on audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase