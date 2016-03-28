版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 23:35 BJT

BRIEF-Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Chairman

March 28 Yandex Nv

* Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Director and Chairman

* Company's Chairman Alfred Fenaughty passed away on Saturday at age of 90

* Says John Boynton appointed interim chairman of the board

* Boynton, age 50, is currently chairman of nominating and compensation committees and serves on audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

