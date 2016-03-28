BRIEF-You On Demand appoints Mei chen as CFO

March 28 You On Demand Holdings Inc

* You on demand announces new chief financial officer and new executive appointment

* Mei chen is joining company as its new chief financial officer

* Bing yang, will become president of you on demand's newly formed, e-commerce division, effective april 26 , 2016

* Chen most recently served at microsoft china