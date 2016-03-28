版本:
2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-COFECE authorizes alliance between Grupo Gondi,WestRock in Mexico

March 28 Westrock Co

* The Federal Competition Commission (COFECE) authorizes strategic alliance between Grupo Gondi and WestRock in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

