BRIEF-ESSA Bancorp elects new chairman, appoints 2 new directors

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 ESSA Bancorp Inc
* ESSA Bancorp, Inc. Elects new chairman, appoints two new directors
* ESSA Bancorp Inc says following appointment of two independent directors, ESSA Bancorp board has 11 members
* Says William A. Viechnicki, D.D.S., was named chairman of ESSA bancorp's board
* Says Viechnicki replaces William P. Douglass as Chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase