公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日 星期二 03:39 BJT

BRIEF-Quest Diagnostics announces pricing of cash tender offers for up to $200 mln

March 28 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Quest Diagnostics announces pricing of cash tender offers for up to $200 million combined aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding notes

* To purchase up to $200 million combined aggregate principal amount of 6.950% senior notes due 2037, 5.750% senior notes due 2040 Source text for Eikon:

