BRIEF-Diadexus Q4 loss per share $0.37

March 28 Diadexus Inc

* Q4 loss per share $0.37

* Diadexus, inc. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $3.5 million versus $6.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

