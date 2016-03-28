BRIEF-Concord Medical Services Holdings Q4 Loss per ADS $0.58

UPDATE 7-Senegal army ready to enter Gambia if president refuses to quit
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
March 28 Concord Medical Services Holdings Ltd :
* Concord medical reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 18.7 percent to RMB 135.1 million
* Says non-gaap basic and diluted loss per ads in Q4 of 2015 was rmb2.99 ( $0.46 ) and rmb2.99 ($0.46)
* Loss per ads in q4 of 2015 $0.58 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage:
* Tesoro Logistics LP announces 23rd consecutive quarterly distribution increase