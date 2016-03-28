版本:
BRIEF-City Office REIT announces public offering of common stock

March 28 City Office Reit Inc

* City Office REIT Announces public offering of common stock

* Says offering 8.00 million common shares

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay certain indebtedness Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

