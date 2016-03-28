版本:
2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund says NAV was $15.41 as of Jan 31

March 28 AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc

* AllianceBernstein national municipal income fund, inc. Reports first quarter earnings

* Says on January 31, 2016 , net asset value per share of common stock was $15.41 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

