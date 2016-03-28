版本:
BRIEF-Heritage Oaks Bancorp says president Rick Arredondo to retire

March 28 Heritage Oaks Bancorp

* Heritage oaks bank announces retirement of rick arredondo from the position of president & chief banking officer

* Simone lagomarsino, president and ceo of company and ceo of bank will reassume position of president of bank immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

