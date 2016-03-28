版本:
BRIEF-Fennec Pharmaceuticals qtrly loss per share $0.05

March 28 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Fennec provides corporate update and announces fiscal year ended december 31, 2015 financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

