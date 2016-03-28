BRIEF-Synnex posts Q1 EPS of $1.17

March 28 Synnex Corp :

* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2016 first-quarter results

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion

* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.27 to $1.33

* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.26 billion

* Says anticipate a negative currency impact on revenue of approximately $30 million in Q2 2016

* Qtrly EPS of $1.17

* Qtrly EPS of $1.17