公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Jennifer Jarrett to join Medivation as CFO

March 28 Medivation Inc

* Jennifer jarrett to join medivation as chief financial officer

* Jennifer jarrett will succeed current cfo rick bierly who will retire on july 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

