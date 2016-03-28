版本:
2016年 3月 29日

BRIEF-Harvard Bioscience delays filing of annual report on form 10-K

March 28 Harvard Bioscience Delays Filing Of Annual Report On Form 10

* K and announces preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 revenue

* Preliminary unaudited revenue for three months ended december 31, 2015 was $28 million

* Determined that it will not be in position to file same within prescribed 15-day extension period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

