BRIEF-Valero Energy Partners to buy McKee Terminal Services Business for $240 mln

March 28 Valero Energy Partners Lp

* Valero Energy Partners Lp announces acquisition of Mckee Terminal Services business for $240 million

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $139 million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Business to be acquired is expected to contribute approximately $28 million of ebitda in its first twelve months of operation

* Says upon closing, co plans to enter into a 10-year terminaling agreement with a subsidiary of Valero

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $65 million of cash, and issuance of additional units valued collectively at approximately $36 million

* Terms of transaction were approved, subject to execution of definitive documentation, by board of directors of general partner

* Valero Energy Partners Lp says the transaction is expected to close effective april 1, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)