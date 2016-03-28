BRIEF-Electrum Strategic says subscribed for 14 mln units of Wellgreen Platinum

BRIEF-Micronet Enertec Technologies says Oren Harari appointed CFO
* Says Oren Harari appointed CFO
March 28 Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P.
* Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. Acquires units of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.
* Subscribed for 14 million units of Wellgreen Platinum at aggregate subscription price of C$2.8 million
* Subscribed for 14 million units of Wellgreen Platinum at aggregate subscription price of C$2.8 million

* Acquired units of Wallgreen Platinum pursuant to a private placement of Wellgreen Platinum
* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - estimates that as of December 31, 2016 cash and cash equivalents were approximately $31.0 million