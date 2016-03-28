BRIEF-Electrum Strategic says subscribed for 14 mln units of Wellgreen Platinum

March 28 Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P.

* Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. Acquires units of Wellgreen Platinum Ltd.

* Subscribed for 14 million units of Wellgreen Platinum at aggregate subscription price of C$2.8 million

* Acquired units of Wallgreen Platinum pursuant to a private placement of Wellgreen Platinum