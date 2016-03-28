版本:
BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust announces public offering of common stock

March 28 Qts Realty Trust Inc

* Qts realty trust, inc. Announces public offering of common stock

* Commencement of an underwritten public offering of 5 million shares of its class a common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

